Fall Events at the Louis Miller Museum

The Hoosick Township Historical Society invites everyone Sunday, September 25, from 1 to 4 pm to an afternoon gathering celebrating Emmajane Cottrell. Emmajane, a lifelong resident of the area, turned 100 in July! Come celebrate with her and enjoy a show featuring paintings she has done over the last century. This event will be held on the lawn. Refreshments will be available.

Thursday, September 29, at 6 pm, Katie Brownell will present on Sarah Rudd, a Bennington woman, mother, and wife of militiaman Joseph Rudd. This is the story of a woman who put the safety of her children over her own comfort in a time of war and hardship. It is also a story of agency, decisiveness, survival, and motherhood bound up in the history of the Battle of Bennington.

All the programs will be held at the Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main Street, Hoosick Falls. For questions or more information, you can contact the museum at staff@hoosickhistory.com or 518-686-4682.