Community Calendar

September 29, Thursday
Catholic Charities CC Move Food Giveaway, 9:30 am, Lansingburgh Boys and girls Club, 501 4th Ave., Troy
Sarah Rudd presentation, 6 pm, Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main St, Hoosick Falls, Katie Brownell presents on Sarah Rudd, a Bennington woman, mother, and wife of militiaman Joseph Rudd, staff@hoosickhistory.com or 518-686-4682 for info
Katica Illenyi concert to benefit SVHC Cancer Center, 7:30 pm, $85, includes post-concert reception with violinist, Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion, Manchester, svhealthcare.org/concert for info/tickets
September 30, Friday
Bat Beach Talk, 7 pm, $5, Grafton Lakes State Park, call 518-279-1155 to register
September 30 & October 1, Friday & Saturday
Basket Raffle, 9 am – 3 pm, Bennington Rural Fire Dept, 276 Orchard Rd, proceeds fund new security camera system, auction, 50/50 raffle, food, etc; to donate, contact Donna at donnalyost@comcast.net
