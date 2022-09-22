Brunswick’s Sidewalk to Nowhere

by Doug La Rocque

Prior to the Thursday, September 15 Brunswick Planning Board meeting, a public hearing was held on Paulsen Development’s plan to build a two-story medical building at 112 McChesney Avenue (adjacent to the side entrance to Market 32).

The two main points raised at the hearing where the size of the complex and pedestrian traffic. Ortho NY is the proposed tenant, and one speaker asked if the Brunswick complex would rival the Ortho NY facility on Everett Road in Colonie. The answer was no—in fact it would only be about one fifth of the size. The second issue is whether there would be a sidewalk in front of the building. The developer stated they were not opposed to a sidewalk, but asked if other portions of the road would have sidewalks installed as well. They contest a sidewalk just in front of their building, with no connections on either end, would really be a sidewalk to nowhere and were opposed to such. The also asked if such a sidewalk would actually be on private land, which could make them liable for any injuries. If so, they were again in opposition.