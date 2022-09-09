Join us on Sunday, September 11 from 11 am to 3 pm for Albany County Family Farm Day! Experience agriculture with Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County and the Stanton Family as we celebrate 150 years of 6th generation dairy farming at Stanton Dairy Farms, 7 Biers Road, Coeymans Hollow, NY. This event is free, rain or shine, and open to the public.

Stanton Farms milks 1,200 cows and raises 900 replacement heifers. They sell approximately 3,836,930 gallons (32 million pounds) of milk per year. We invite the public to visit and learn about farm life.

Farming experts will be available to answer questions as you walk around the farm. Additional activities include agricultural booths, free kids’ activities, ice cream making, face painting, calf petting, cow milking, exploring farm equipment and more! Enjoy door prizes, raffles, and free local dairy products. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for sale by The Coeymans Hollow Fire Department.

Please contact Amanda Terhune, Agricultural Program Manager, Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County with questions at 518-765-3519 or ajt247@cornell.edu.