A Fond Farewell

Written and Submitted by Dan - The Mail Man

It has been my pleasure to serve the residents of Grafton, Petersburgh and the surrounding areas, as your Rural Postal Carrier, these past 15 years. It was my good fortune to be trained by two excellent carriers, Ann Dennio of Melrose and Don Jones of Petersburgh. Being a Rural Carrier is more than just delivering mail and packages. It is becoming a member of the community, actively helping one another. More than once people of the the community have come to my aid when I broke down or was stuck; I endeavored to return the kindness whenever possible. I always felt my purpose was to be a good shepherd and provide the best service possible for those in my care.