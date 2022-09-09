203rd Anniversary of The Schaghticoke Fair 

Story by Amy Modesti

Fair season has come and gone, and school’s begun. The last hurrah of the unofficial start to autumn that everyone enjoys is The Schaghticoke Fair.

This third oldest fair in New York state ended Labor Day and throughout its run came lots of great fair fun. From watching live entertainment from area bands such as Soul Sky, Rattail Jimmy, Vinnie Michaels Duo to country superstar Tracy Bird, feeding emus and small birds at the Adirondack Mobile Aviary, eating delicious fair food, amusement rides, to tractor pulls and demolition derby, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

A returning favorite, the Royal Hanneford Circus, provided all the clowns, chair balancing, juggling, dog tricks, and acrobats in their entertaining show. Filling in the rest of the fair were the other fair staples: 4-H club shows and exhibitions, animal displays, arts and crafts, welding demonstrations given by Adam Coonradt at the agriculture museum, and much more.

The 203rd Schaghticoke Fair ran from August 31 through September 5, 2022. Thank you Schaghticoke Fair for bringing the fair to fairadise into Rensselaer County once again.