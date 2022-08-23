Zachary R. Clyde – Obituary

Petersburgh – Zachary Ryan Clyde passed away August 18, 2022 at the age of 28. He was born in Stephentown, NY to Claude and Terri Clyde.

Zach was a very compassionate, kind, peaceful, generous, and humble young man. Everyone who met him loved him. He could light up a room while making you feel welcome and loved. Zach loved the outdoors and could always be found partaking in his favorite pastimes, hunting and fishing. Zach was always excited to get in the woods on opening day or to get a pole in the water on a beautiful day. More than anything, Zach loved being a Dad and his son Mason was his entire world.

Zach is survived by his parents, Claude Clyde and Terri Clyde, Deidra Michaels who was like a mother to him, in-laws Don and Melinda Bowen, his wife/partner April Bowen, his son and world, Mason Clyde, his siblings: Jessica Clyde, Coryann Clyde, David Clyde, Natalie Clyde, Mallory Clyde, Randy Spaniol, Harrison DeFelice, Ashley Bowen, Micheala Bowen, Evan Bowen, and Lena Wescott, his nieces and nephews: Seth Yerden, Lewis Stevens, Kristina and Angelina Maxfield, Sadie Wescott, Xander Wescott, and Finley Wescott, his grandparents: Sharon Woodcock and Bruce and Sally Michaels, his cousins Skylar Smith, Christopher Smith, Shalamoure Stone, and his aunt, Jade Smith.

Mental health needs to be taken seriously. For anyone needing help for yourself or a family member, help is available 24/7 through the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988.

Services were held at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home on Thursday, August 25. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.