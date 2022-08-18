Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Stephentown Town Board met on August 15 and passed some essential amendments and resolutions, but also discussed an impending pilot program that should have more information available in September.

The transfer station report wanted to remind residents that permits will be on sale at the end of the month, and at this point, there will be no changes in pricing, and that clean-up day is officially finished and was successful. It was discussed that the Town is finalizing a pilot program to dispose of paint according to new State guidelines. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced this program in May 2022 to make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. DEC will oversee the program, which PaintCare will operate to manage unwanted architectural coating products and provide for recycling or proper disposal. To participate, residents will have to