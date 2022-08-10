Remembering Pat Casale

Former New York State Assemblyman Pat M. Casale passed away Friday, August 5 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Among his many accomplishments were serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed to the Korean Conflict, becoming a member of the Troy City Council, being elected as Mayor of the City of Troy, serving as Rensselaer County Clerk, and serving the 108th District as a New York State Assemblyman.

Pat Casale is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary, their three children: Daniel (Darlene), Lisa Fane (Donald), and Frank (Carol); ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; younger siblings, Robert Casale (Rosemary), John Casale (Beth), and Kathleen Kindinger (Tom); and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was known as a gentleman and a man of integrity, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Photo provided.