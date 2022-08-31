Now Accepting Paint Cans

At the Stephentown Transfer Station

The Stephentown Transfer Station is now accepting cans of paint from residents holding Transfer Station permits, thanks to an arrangement between ERCSWMA and PaintCare. Cans of acceptable products of any size up to 5 gallons will be accepted, containing any amount of product. The cans must be the original cans for the product, clearly state the contents and be sealed and non-leaking. Acceptable products include interior and exterior latex, oil-based or enamel paint, deck coatings, floor paints, primers, sealers, undercoaters, stains, shellacs, lacquers, varnishes, urethanes, waterproofing sealers, metal coatings, rust preventatives, and field and lawn paints. Non-acceptable products include