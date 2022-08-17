McKenzie J. Siau – Obituary

McKenzie Joy Siau, 18 months old, passed away on July 17, 2022. McKenzie was born on December 30, 2020 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse NY. In her short little life, McKenzie could brighten up any room with her big smile, giggle, and dimples. Usually not too far from her momma, McKenzie was quickly becoming her own little person. She loved the family cat, GreyGrey, blueberries, and swinging in big kid swings.

She will be sorely missed by her entire family, but we are comforted that she walked into her Heavenly Father’s presence holding her earthly Daddy, David Siau’s hand.

McKenzie is survived by her mother, Christy Siau and her siblings, Bohdan and Kaylin, her maternal grandparents, Carl and Lorraine Brownell of Buskirk as well as paternal grandparents, John and Melanie Siau of Pompey. She is also survived by paternal great-grandparents, David and Shirley Smith and Barbara Siau along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services were held on August 12th at the Pompey Community Church, Lafayette NY.