Hoosick Town Board Hangs Out the Help Wanted Sign

by Doug La Rocque

Hoosick Town Codes Enforcement Officer (CEO) Lloyd Moses has informed the Town Board that he will be leaving office on August 19. Mr. Moses has agreed to come in one day a week to deal with building permits until his replacement can be found. Speaking with The Eastwick Press following the Monday, August 8 meeting, Hoosick Town Supervisor Mark Surdam admitted “It leaves the Town in a bit of a lurch.” The Councilors agreed to begin the search for a replacement immediately through various forms of advertising and networking.

Also discussed that evening was changing the CEO to a full time position. Supervisor Surdam indicating he feels the scope of the job as it currently stands requires such a time commitment. Deputy Supervisor Eric Sheffer also suggesting the Town conduct an exit interview with Mr. Moses to enhance their comprehension of what the job really entails.