Brunswick Housing Development Creeps Forward

by Doug La Rocque

There was a resolution put forward to allow the 24 single home project to begin grading nearly half the site prior to Rensselaer County Health Department (RCDOH) septic approval, but it was tabled by the Brunswick Planning Board at their Thursday, August 4 meeting for further review. The resolution is a unique solution to a complex problem. The RCDOH approved the septic for 13 of the 24 sites, but could not act on the remaining 11 because of the extensive grading that must be completed first. The Board also brought forth some engineering questions they wanted address in relation to that grading. It is expected the Planners will vote on the resolution at their August 18 meeting.

The project is located on the north side of Brunswick Road (NYS Route 2) just west of Heather Ridge Road.

Medical Office/Surgery Center

There was a brief review of the proposal by Paulsen Development to construct a