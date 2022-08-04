Battle of Bennington Reenactment Weekend 

The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield and the Brigade of the American Revolution will be hosting a reenactment of the Battle of Bennington on the weekend of August 13 and 14 at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site in the Town of Hoosick. All public parking will be clearly marked, near the junction of Caretaker and Cottrell Roads. Limited public parking for Saturday’s events will be available at the top of Hessian Hill.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early. The program is free and open to the public. Transportation will be offered on August 13 between the parking area and dragoon redoubt. Some walking will be required to observe the action on August 14th. The schedule of events has been changed and is as follows: