by Amy Modesti On Saturday morning, July 30, over 300 motorcyclists, including members of the Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Warren County Sheriff’s Departments, as well as the New York State Police, rode in the Fifth Annual Upstate New York Wounded Vet Run for U.S. Marine Corps. Sgt. Jeffrey Combs of East Harrison, NY. Starting at the […]
The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield and the Brigade of the American Revolution will be hosting a reenactment of the Battle of Bennington on the weekend of August 13 and 14 at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site in the Town of Hoosick. All public parking will be clearly marked, near the junction of Caretaker […]
The ARPA listening team of Poestenkill recently held the second in a series of public meetings to solicit further project suggestions from residents. The ARPA team gave a brief overview of the federal funding and the Board’s desire to use the funds for projects that Poestenkill could not otherwise afford and that would have long-term, […]
Written by Corey Brown, Courtesy of NLCSD Hello New Lebanon Students and Families, My name is Corey Brown, and I am very excited to introduce myself as the new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal of New Lebanon Central School District. I am honored that I was chosen to help lead such an outstanding district and […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District is pleased to welcome Mrs. Jodi Cataldo as Berlin Elementary School’s Assistant Principal. Mrs. Cataldo has spent the past eight years teaching first grade at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy, as well as teaching kindergarten, fourth grade and Middle School Response to Intervention (RTI). She completed her […]
by Doug La Rocque For the first time in the history of the New Lebanon Central School District (and probably the same for many schools around the Capital Region) twin brothers lead the Class of 2022 as Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Ben and Forest Chaput have shared a lot in their lives and now enjoy the […]
