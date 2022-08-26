Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Petersburgh – Zachary Ryan Clyde passed away August 18, 2022 at the age of 28. He was born in Stephentown, NY to Claude and Terri Clyde. Zach was a very compassionate, kind, peaceful, generous, and humble young man. Everyone who met him loved him. He could light up a room while making you feel welcome […]
Early voting for the Tuesday, August 23 Primaries and Special Elections has begun, and will run through Sunday, August 21. The primaries are the result of contested redistricting boundaries which weren’t settled in time for the original June 28 primaries. Early voting in Rensselaer County will take place at the Town of Brunswick office building, […]
by Amy Modesti Rensselaer County has a plethora of farms along its busy routes and little back roads. Among those is Hilldale Farm in Poestenkill. With farms serving as a learning laboratory for growing food, milking cows, or selling food in neighboring towns, one raises the question, “Why farm?” That is answered in The Little […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Friday, September 2, Berlin Central School District (BCSD) residents will vote on a Capital Project with two propositions. Proposition 1 will replace the Middle/High School’s aging fuel oil tanks for two below-grade 6,565-gallon propane storage tanks, along with furnishings, machinery, equipment, apparatus, implements, and fixtures, as well as site work. […]
Written by Corey Brown, Courtesy of NLCSD Hello New Lebanon Students and Families, My name is Corey Brown, and I am very excited to introduce myself as the new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal of New Lebanon Central School District. I am honored that I was chosen to help lead such an outstanding district and […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District is pleased to welcome Mrs. Jodi Cataldo as Berlin Elementary School’s Assistant Principal. Mrs. Cataldo has spent the past eight years teaching first grade at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy, as well as teaching kindergarten, fourth grade and Middle School Response to Intervention (RTI). She completed her […]