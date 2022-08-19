Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Hoosick Falls – Bruce A. Andrews, 80, passed away on Monday, August 8, at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. He resided on Ball Street Ext. with his wife Rosemary (Hoag) Andrews. Bruce was born on June 4, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Kenneth E. and Christine J. (Alderman) […]
Former New York State Assemblyman Pat M. Casale passed away Friday, August 5 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Among his many accomplishments were serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed to the Korean Conflict, becoming a member of the Troy City Council, being elected as Mayor of the City of Troy, […]
by Doug La Rocque There was a resolution put forward to allow the 24 single home project to begin grading nearly half the site prior to Rensselaer County Health Department (RCDOH) septic approval, but it was tabled by the Brunswick Planning Board at their Thursday, August 4 meeting for further review. The resolution is a […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Friday, September 2, Berlin Central School District (BCSD) residents will vote on a Capital Project with two propositions. Proposition 1 will replace the Middle/High School’s aging fuel oil tanks for two below-grade 6,565-gallon propane storage tanks, along with furnishings, machinery, equipment, apparatus, implements, and fixtures, as well as site work. […]
Written by Corey Brown, Courtesy of NLCSD Hello New Lebanon Students and Families, My name is Corey Brown, and I am very excited to introduce myself as the new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal of New Lebanon Central School District. I am honored that I was chosen to help lead such an outstanding district and […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District is pleased to welcome Mrs. Jodi Cataldo as Berlin Elementary School’s Assistant Principal. Mrs. Cataldo has spent the past eight years teaching first grade at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy, as well as teaching kindergarten, fourth grade and Middle School Response to Intervention (RTI). She completed her […]