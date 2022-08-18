Audio Comes to the Bennington Battlefield

In its latest initiative to enhance the visitor experience, the Friends of the Bennington Battlefield have added an audio dimension to the ten signage panels placed on the Battlefield two years ago.

Each signage panel now bears one or more audio-connected QR codes. Point your smartphone camera at the code, tap the link that appears on your screen, and an audio file will play. You will hear a short musical prelude under a concise spoken introduction, then an actor’s voice speaking words from history, including accounts from inside the Battle, keyed to panels located at the scene of the action described. The narrations are between 30 seconds and two minutes long.