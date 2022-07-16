Vacant Council Seat Filled

On Thursday, July 7, the members of the Troy City Council unanimously approved Steve Figueroa as the replacement for the resigned Kim Ashe-McPherson. Ms. Ash-McPherson left her seat on the Council after pleading guilty to a voter fraud related charge.

The three Democrats on the Board supported Mr. Figueroa from the start, while the three remaining Republican members wanted to hold open interviews first. Seven candidates expressed their interest in the job, and after talking to all, Council President Carmella Mantello announced her caucus would support Mr. Figueroa for the post.

He will face a special election in November if he desires to fill the remaining portion of the term.