SVHC Celebrates $24M in Capital Campaign Support

Submitted by SVHC

Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Foundation Board President Bob Van Degna has announced that $24 million has been quietly raised over the last four years toward the goal of $25 million for the Vision 2020, a Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. The multi-phased project will renovate and expand the Emergency Department and front entrance to the hospital, and construct a new Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center on the health system’s main campus.

Nearly 300 gifts have been