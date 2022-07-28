Stephentown Town Council Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

The Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 8, at 7:15 pm to gain public comment on the proposed plan for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Local laws 2, 3, and 4 of 2022, which amend tax exemptions for senior citizens, amend the tax exemption for citizens with disabilities, and amend the Cold War veterans exemptions were adopted into law.

Public hearings to discuss tax exemptions for persons with disabilities and limited income, the proposed veterans exemption for eligible funds, and on a proposed tax exemption for alternative veterans, has been scheduled for Monday, August 8, from 7 to 7:15 pm.

The second half of the ARPA funds should be received by the Town in the next month or two.