New Assistant Principal

Submitted by BCS Communications

The Berlin Central School District is pleased to welcome Mrs. Jodi Cataldo as Berlin Elementary School’s Assistant Principal.

Mrs. Cataldo has spent the past eight years teaching first grade at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy, as well as teaching kindergarten, fourth grade and Middle School Response to Intervention (RTI).

She completed her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education at the College of Saint Rose and earned a master’s degree in Reading from the University of Albany.

Mrs. Cataldo enjoys spending time with her husband, Sean, and four children, exploring different hiking trails, paddle boarding and visiting national parks. Additionally she enjoys reading, playing golf, volunteering in the community and cheering on her kids on the soccer field.