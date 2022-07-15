Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
The weather could not have been better on Monday for the annual 4th of July festivities, and in particular the parade through the Village. The theme of this year’s parade was Iconic American Brands, featuring slogans and mascots that have created both our and the world’s image of us. The honor of Parade Grand Marshal […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District is pleased to welcome Mrs. Jodi Cataldo as Berlin Elementary School’s Assistant Principal. Mrs. Cataldo has spent the past eight years teaching first grade at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy, as well as teaching kindergarten, fourth grade and Middle School Response to Intervention (RTI). She completed her […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the Monday, June 20 regular meeting of the Petersburgh Town Council three different groups gave presentations to the Council requesting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The first proposal, which was prepared by the Friends of Petersburgh History and submitted by Town Historian Peter Schaaphok, requested funds for the purpose of […]
by Doug La Rocque For the first time in the history of the New Lebanon Central School District (and probably the same for many schools around the Capital Region) twin brothers lead the Class of 2022 as Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Ben and Forest Chaput have shared a lot in their lives and now enjoy the […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Wednesday, June 22, the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Kindergarten Mountaineers celebrated their Moving Up Ceremony. Kindergarten families were invited to the front lawn of BES to celebrate the achievements of the young students. The class of 2034 were given shirts to grow into, donated by the BES PTO. Just two […]