It Was a Great Day for a Parade

The weather could not have been better on Monday for the annual 4th of July festivities, and in particular the parade through the Village. The theme of this year’s parade was Iconic American Brands, featuring slogans and mascots that have created both our and the world’s image of us.

The honor of Parade Grand Marshal was bestowed this year on Berlin Town Clerk Anne Maxon who has served the Town and its residents in that post since 1982. She was Deputy Town Clerk for six years prior to that.

As usual, many prizes were handed out, with the judging taking place just prior to the parade’s step off. Here is the list of winners: