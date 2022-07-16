Edward O. Schultz – Obituary

Grafton – Edward O. “Ed” Schultz, 90, a lifelong resident of Grafton, died peacefully Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT, following a short illness.

Born in Troy, March 13, 1932, Mr. Schultz was the son of the late Orley and Mary (Grosh) Schultz and, for over 46 years, the devoted husband of the late Mabel T. (Schermerhorn) Schultz, who predeceased him in December 1998. Edward and Mable were married on October 24, 1952.

Mr. Schultz was a graduate of Berlin Central High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

For many years he was employed as a production worker in the orders shop at the former Norton Company (Behr-Manning Co.) in Watervliet. He retired in 1999.

Mr. Schultz was a life member of the Grafton Baptist Church and, for many years, a volunteer firefighter and member of the Grafton Volunteer Fire Company.

In his quiet time he enjoyed the pastimes of working on and maintaining his cars and trucks and spending quality time in visits with friends and neighbors.

Mr. Schultz is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Brian Wrobel of Metairie, LA, a grandson, Jason Wrobel of Austin, TX, and a brother, Lawrence and Rose Schultz of Ohio. In addition to his parents and late wife, Mable, Mr. Schultz was predeceased by a sister, the late Marilyn Schultz.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to either the Grafton Baptist Church, 11 Owen Road, Grafton, NY 12082, or the Grafton Volunteer Fire Company, 2385 NY Route 2, Grafton, NY 12082, in memory of Edward O. Schultz.