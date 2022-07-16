Betsy M. Davendonis – Obituary

Bennington – Betsy Mae (King) Davendonis, 55, born May 26, 1967 in Bennington, Vermont, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Betsy followed in her Grandmother’s footsteps becoming a CNA so that she could care directly for the elderly and veteran populations. She enjoyed a lifetime career as a Certified Nursing Assistant/Medical Technician and Caregiver for the elderly and our nation’s Veterans, working largely with Alzheimer clients in Vermont and Florida.

A transplant to Florida more than a decade ago, Betsy had a great love for and found sanctuary on the ocean beaches.

Betsy was a loving mother to Sara (& Travis) Davendonis Bentley, Clint Davendonis (Vermont), and Mckayla Davendonis (Florida), Grandmother to Karsyn, Ashton, and Mattie Bentley (Vermont) and Godmother to Londynn Lynn (Florida).

Betsy is pre-deceased by her father, Howard J. King (New York) and is survived by her mother, June C. King (New York/Arizona); brother, Vincent Harwood (Vermont); sister and brother-in-law, Kelly-G and Kevin Kishbaugh (Arizona); niece and nephew, Emily (& Ray) Duke and Joey Keller (Arizona); and great-nephews: Silas, Austin & Beau Duke (Arizona).

“If you remember anything of me after I leave this world,

remember that I loved even when it was foolish.

That I cared even when it was unwanted.

When my body is gone, remember my heart.”

Betsy left this world too soon, but not before making a positive impact on so many lives. Her body is gone, but her heart will be remembered.