36th Annual Run for the Roses

On Sunday, August 14, at Grafton Lakes State Park, the 36th annual USA Track & Field (USATF) sanctioned Run for the Roses 5K will take place. The event benefits Grafton Community Library, and includes a Kids 1 Mile Fun Run. The 5K will begin at 9 am, and early entry fee is $25. Day of race registration will be $30. The fun run will begin at 10 am with an entry fee of $10. All registered participants receive a t-shirt, book, and rose. Fun Run registrants also receive a ribbon and an ice cream certificate. Race applications are also available at Grafton Lakes State Park Office, phone 518-279-1155, and at the Grafton Community Library, located at 2455 NY Route 2, phone 518- 279-0580. Register online at www.finishright.com. To download an application or find out more information, visit www.graftoncommunitylibrary.org.