2022 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Legislature

Rensselaer County, the City of Troy and the Town of Bethlehem are partnering on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2022. The program consists of six events.

These events, currently scheduled throughout the second half of the year, provide residents of the participating municipalities the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials not accepted through normal garbage collection service.

The next event will be Saturday, July 30, at the Town of Schodack Highway Garage in Nassau at 3776 U.S. Route 20.

Participating Municipalities for the July 30 event are the Town of Schodack, the Town of Nassau, the City of Troy and the Town of Bethlehem.

The disposal event is a free service available to residents of the participating municipalities only. Advanced registration is required. Residents who have not pre-registered will be unable to utilize the program. Visit your participating municipality’s website to register. Residents without access to the internet can contact their community’s municipal liaison, which are:

Towns of Schodack and Nassau

Ann Shaughnessy, Director of Rensselaer County Environmental Management Council

Email: ashaughnessy@rensco.com

Phone: 518-270-2888

City of Troy

Renee Panetta, Recycling Coordinator

Email: recycling@troyny.gov

Phone: 518-279-7171

Town of Bethlehem

Dan Lilkas-Rain, Recycling Coordinator

Email: drain@townofbethlehem.org

Phone: 518-439-4955, ext. 1510