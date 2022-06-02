The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Stephentown Clean Up Day

By Leave a Comment

On Friday, June 10, Stephentown will hold its clean up day. The event will take place at the Stephentown Transfer Station, Newton Rd., from noon to 8 pm. This is free for residents and no permit or advance tickets are required, however residency must be proven with a tax bill. Each resident can bring up to a pickup truck with an eight foot bed or a small 6×10 trailer worth of items. There is a max of two TVs or four vehicle tires per household. Console TVs and hazardous waste won’t be accepted. Highway crew, attendants and volunteers will be present to provide assistance.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *