Special Congressional Election Candidates Picked

Two weeks ago, when former 19th Congressional Representative Antonio Delgado was named New York State’s Lt. Governor, Governor Kathy Hochol set Tuesday, August 23 as the date for a special election to replace Mr. Delgado. Earlier this month, the Democratic Party nominated Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and on Friday, June 10, the Republican Party picked Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (a former gubernatorial candidate). The winner of this contest will represent the current 19th district until the end of the year. The 19th includes many portions of Rensselaer County.

Who ever the winner is, will only represent the district for about 4 months, as the newly drawn congressional districts take effect on Janaury 1, 2023. All of Rensselaer County except the western side will become part of the 21st district, currently represented by Elise Stefanik.

Another interesting twist in this topsy turvy election year, is on the very same day voters are choosing a new representative for the 19th district, Democrats will also be voting in a Congressional primary to a pick a candidate for the new 21st district. Matt Castelli and Mathew Putorti are on that ballot. The winner will face off against Representative Stefanik in November for the right to represent most of Rensselaer County in the new year. Troy remains in Representative Paul Tonko’s 20th Congressional district.