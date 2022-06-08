Robert A. Oswald – Obituary

Cherry Plain – Robert A. “Bobby” Oswald, 77, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Cherry Plain on June 18, 1944, the son of the late John and Mary Teal Oswald.

Bob was employed by W.J. Cowee, Inc. in Berlin early in his life. He was a school bus driver for the Berlin Central School District for many years and also served as the Town of Berlin Highway Superintendent for four years.

Bob was the grave digger for over 40 years for all of the cemeteries in the Taconic Valley from North Petersburgh to Stephentown. He also served with great pride as the caretaker for the Berlin Community Cemetery also for 40 years and served on the cemetery Board of Trustees.

Bob and his family also did custom evergreen grave blankets for more than 50 years for cemeteries all over the east coast including New York City and New Jersey.

Bob enjoyed playing cards and dancing with his wife Shirley at the former Bridgeway Tavern in Cherry Plain. To many, he was the “Mayor” of Cherry Plain.

He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Shirley A. Goodermote Oswald; devoted father of Mary M. (Cyril) Grant of Stephentown, Allison A. (Dan Hammon) Oswald, Kevin A. (Linda Cunagin) Oswald and Christopher R. (Amber) Oswald all of Cherry Plain; proud grandfather of Sarah (Tom) VanBuskirk, Samantha (Billy Jr.) Gundrum, Colleen Reichelt, Ryan (Sahara) Reichelt, Calob Cunagin, Lindsey Oswald and Savannah Hammon; great-grandfather of Hank Gundrum, Owen Reichelt and Macy VanBuskirk; brother of Linda (Rhett) Butler of Georgia and the late Richard and Charles Oswald and Marjorie Stowell. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

