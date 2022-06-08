Reimagine Plan Will Modernize and Improve County Government

Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Rensselaer County will be undertaking an ambitious plan to improve County facilities, expand important County services and broaden access for the public to County government, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced.

The Reimagine Rensselaer County project will modernize and strengthen County services at all levels. Funds for the project come from the surplus generated by the County the past four years.

“This is a major step forward for Rensselaer County, and will ensure a solid platform of facilities and services for future generations. This is an investment in our operations and the future viability of County services and government and how we serve the public,” said McLaughlin.

The resolution for the Reimagine Rensselaer County project has been introduced to the County Legislature, which may take up the resolution at the June 14 meeting. The Reimagine Rensselaer County expansion and improvement effort would utilize $26.8 million.