Reaction to Ashe-McPherson Conviction and Resignation

On Thursday morning, June 9, Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello issued the following statement on the Ashe-McPherson resignation following her guilty plea to a felony count of absentee ballot-fraud.

““This morning I received District 2 Council Member Ashe-McPherson’s resignation, effective immediately.

Per the City Charter, the City Council vacancy “shall be filled by a vote of the remaining Council Members. In the event of a tie, the Mayor shall cast the deciding vote. An election will take place this November to fulfill the balance of the term from January 2023 through the end of next year”.

I, along with Council Members Gulli and Sorriento, will be advancing legislation creating a bi-partisan Special Committee comprised of five members, three District 2 residents and a majority and minority Council Member, which will open the door for residents of District 2 to express their ideas and make recommendations pertaining to filling the vacant council seat in District 2.

It is imperative that we move forward in an open and inclusive manner to ensure the residents in District 2 have ongoing representation on the City Council.”