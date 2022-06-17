Pushback After Stefanik Meet and Greet

by Doug La Rocque

Representative Elise Stefanik, whose 21st Congressional District will include a vast portion of Rensselaer County starting in 2023, held a meet and greet at the Brunswick Community Center on Tuesday, May 31 that was quite civil inside, but replete with about 30 protesters outside the building. Ms. Stefanik is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and has repeatedly criticized the January 6 Insurrection Public Hearings currently taking place in Washington, D.C. as a “witch hunt.”

These protesters were eventually locked out of the event, because as Brunswick Town Supervisor Phil Herrington told the June 9 Town Council meeting, they became “disruptive” with one individual “attempting to intimidate” those wishing to attend the meet and greet. He described the affair as a “private event” with the standard $150 rental fee paid in advance. Mr. Herrington added if those who did not agree with the Congresswoman just simply wanted to attend without protest, they would have been welcome.