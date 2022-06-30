Primary Election Results

The Tuesday, June 28 primary election saw Democrats and current New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado win their primaries, receiving 4,015 and 4,336 votes respectively. Lee Zeldin claimed 2,351 votes on the Republican Gubernatorial ballot, over 30% more than second place finisher Harry Wilson. The race for County Court Judge saw the same two names on the ballot for both the Conservative and Working Families Parties. Debra Young won the Conservative primary by a margin of 1,047 to 413 over George Burke III, while Burke defeated Young in the Primary for the Working Families Party by a margin of 438 to 272. These results are unofficial until they are certified by the County Board.