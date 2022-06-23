New Medical Building on the Horizon in Brunswick

by Doug La Rocque

The Brunswick Planning Board learned more about plans to construct a two-story medical office and ambulatory surgery center on McChesney Avenue, near the Market 32 Plaza, at their Thursday, June 16 meeting. Representatives from Paulson Development indicated Upstate Gastroenterology and Ortho New York are two of the planned occupants. Items involved in the preliminary discussion include the height of a tower on the building, which would require a zoning variance, and a possible connecting walkway to Market 32.

Encroachment

The firm constructing the new Aldi/Planet Fitness complex on Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7) has