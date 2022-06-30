New Lebanon Graduating Senior Named DAR Northeast Division Good Citizen

In December, the Hendrick Hudson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution named Benjamin Chaput, a senior in the New Lebanon Central School District, the chapter’s Good Citizen. Subsequently Benjamin was recognized as the New York State DAR District III Good Citizen, the New York State DAR Good Citizen and finally the National Society DAR Northeastern Division Good Citizen, an honor shared by only seven other males in the country.
