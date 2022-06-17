Naturae Court Case Nears End

by Doug La Rocque

For over a year the Town of Hoosick has been involved with complaints by neighbors about both an odor and appearance problems at the Naturae LLC facility on NYS Route 67 in North Hoosick. The Town began legal proceedings to shut the operation down, citing a lack of compliance on the part of the owners. The court action was delayed, however, because of the pandemic.

After the Monday, June 13 meeting, Town Attorney Jonathan Schopf tells The Eastwick Press, a tentative disposition of the case has been reached, but the details cannot be released until that disposition has been approved by Town Court. Mr. Schopf says he and Codes Enforcement Officer Lloyd Moses met onsite with the ownership and their legal representation and were able to hammer out the proposed agreement.