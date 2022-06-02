Keryn M. Lowry – Obituary

Stephentown – Keryn Meri Lowry, 62 years old, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022. She is survived by her wife Catharine Hough, and family members in New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

Keryn was born in Wellington New Zealand and lived in Titahi Bay before coming to the States in 2000, where she met her wife in 2001. She was an avid photographer and especially enjoyed her work with the New Zealand Achilles Team who would come to the NY Marathon.

Keryn’s connection to people was magical. She loved life, loved people, and was generous to all. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

We thank the staff and medical teams of Sloan Kettering Memorial Cancer Hospital in New York, with special thanks to Dr. Martee Hensley, her oncologist, and the nurses and staff of the sixth floor infusion unit on 53rd Street. They took the most amazing care of her for over 7 1/2 years.

In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to Ovarian Cancer Research or to a cancer treatment facility of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown.

Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.