Karen E. Conklin-Hyland – Obituary

Stephentown – Karen Elizabeth Conklin-Hyland, 66, passed peacefully on May 30, 2022 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. Born in Troy, NY on September 20, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Elmer R. and Elizabeth McIntosh Conklin.

Karen graduated from the Berlin Central High School and lived in Stephentown most of her life. She was a homemaker and was employed by the Springside Nursing Home in Pittsfield for 25 years as a kitchen worker.

Karen was an avid fisherwoman, enjoyed working in her flower beds and loved birds. She cherished her time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Karen was the beloved wife for 26 years of Edward J. Hyland, the devoted mother of James (Melissa) Amuso of Islesford, ME, Toby (Jesse) Amuso of West Lebanon and Matthew (Jessica) Amuso of Stephentown. The devoted sister of Joan Roberts of New Lebanon, Barbara Boehm of Troy and the late Patrick Conklin. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NYS Route 43 in Stephentown on Monday, June 6 from 4 to 6 pm, with the funeral service immediately following. Burial of her ashes will be at the Garfield Cemetery in Stephentown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Condolences at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.