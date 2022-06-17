Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Chris Tergliafera Grafton is looking for someone who can maintain its cemeteries and keep them in presentable condition. The matter will be discussed further at the upcoming workshop meeting, as there are many details that still need to be worked out. Highway Garage Overhead Doors The $26,000 bid by Diamond Overhead Doors to replace […]
by Doug La Rocque Representative Elise Stefanik, whose 21st Congressional District will include a vast portion of Rensselaer County starting in 2023, held a meet and greet at the Brunswick Community Center on Tuesday, May 31 that was quite civil inside, but replete with about 30 protesters outside the building. Ms. Stefanik is a strong […]
by Doug La Rocque For over a year the Town of Hoosick has been involved with complaints by neighbors about both an odor and appearance problems at the Naturae LLC facility on NYS Route 67 in North Hoosick. The Town began legal proceedings to shut the operation down, citing a lack of compliance on the […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the Wednesday, May 18 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education (BOE), what was intended to be a presentation to establish a budget, funding source and schedule for the propane conversion project at the middle/high school, turned into a conversation about fast tracking the project to complete […]
On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are: