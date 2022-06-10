Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Two weeks ago, when former 19th Congressional Representative Antonio Delgado was named New York State’s Lt. Governor, Governor Kathy Hochol set Tuesday, August 23 as the date for a special election to replace Mr. Delgado. Earlier this month, the Democratic Party nominated Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and on Friday, June 10, the Republican Party […]
On Thursday morning, June 9, Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello issued the following statement on the Ashe-McPherson resignation following her guilty plea to a felony count of absentee ballot-fraud. ““This morning I received District 2 Council Member Ashe-McPherson’s resignation, effective immediately. Per the City Charter, the City Council vacancy “shall be filled by a […]
Make-A-Wish Art Exhibition by Amy Modesti Since 1987, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York has granted more than 2,000 wishes to children fighting illnesses throughout the local area. These wishes aim to bring hope and joy to the child, their family and those involved in its fulfillment. Saturday, May 7, the first of its kind Make-A-Wish art […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the Wednesday, May 18 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education (BOE), what was intended to be a presentation to establish a budget, funding source and schedule for the propane conversion project at the middle/high school, turned into a conversation about fast tracking the project to complete […]
Our 2022 Special will not only contain photos and information about the various graduation ceremonies but the lists of graduates and future plans, comments from school officials and students and much more. As in the past, we will offer area businesses a chance to be part of this special edition with congratulatory ads. This year, […]
On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are: