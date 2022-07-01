Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Chris Tergliafera All internal and external cameras have been installed at the Middle/High School, with the cameras for the Elementary School expected to be installed over the summer. Access control door installation is also expected be completed over the summer. Superintendent Joseph Dhara has been in discussions with Rensselaer County about a School Resource […]
In December, the Hendrick Hudson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution named Benjamin Chaput, a senior in the New Lebanon Central School District, the chapter’s Good Citizen. Subsequently Benjamin was recognized as the New York State DAR District III Good Citizen, the New York State DAR Good Citizen and finally the National […]
Stephentown – Joyce C. Armstrong, 81, formerly of Pittsfield and Lanesboro, passed away June 23, 2022, at Albany Medical Center after a short illness. Joyce was born in Hudson, NY on August 9, 1940 to Thomas O. Cunningham and Greta M. Williams Cunningham. She was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She attended and […]
by Doug La Rocque For the first time in the history of the New Lebanon Central School District (and probably the same for many schools around the Capital Region) twin brothers lead the Class of 2022 as Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Ben and Forest Chaput have shared a lot in their lives and now enjoy the […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Wednesday, June 22, the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Kindergarten Mountaineers celebrated their Moving Up Ceremony. Kindergarten families were invited to the front lawn of BES to celebrate the achievements of the young students. The class of 2034 were given shirts to grow into, donated by the BES PTO. Just two […]
