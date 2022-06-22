Jeff Stevens Picks up Eagle in Dutchaven Golf League

Notes: Congrats to the Greenwich softball team on their State Championship. It must have been exciting when Greenwich tied the score in the 6th inning. By watching the news, it sounded like a walk, a dropped 3rd strike and 2 throwing errors and a run coming across the plate. I was listening to the parents at an 8U softball tournament give updates to each other. The technology is amazing. Hopefully the coach that resigned right before the season started can smile at the work he did to prepare the kids for that moment. I’m sure there are some good stories about this situation. To be the best in NYS is awesome.

Current Leaders: Only 1 week left until some of the playoff teams are decided. Flight A After winning the first 6 weeks, Jeff Stevens and Keith Shannon have led wire to wire. They sit atop the flight with 105 points. The real battle is for second place. Brett Seiler and red-hot Howie Akin lead defending champions, Jeff Hull and Dale Dearstyne by 2 points. . Both Brett / Howie and Jeff / Dale (along with non-contenders, Peter Martin III and Kevin Weeden) hold the longest win streaks in the league at 3 weeks. With 20 points possible each week, it should be an exciting final night to the first half of the season Flight B By winning 7 out of 9 weeks, Billy Potter and Kyle Woodard stand on the top of flight B. They have a 7.5 point edge over 2nd place. Once again, the real battle is for the 2nd playoff spot. Bob Hunt and Skip Russell have 93.5 points. Right behind them at 93 points are the Harrington (Chris and Gerry) brothers. There are 5 teams within 5 points of 2nd place. That one missed putt or extra gimmee could be the difference in who makes it to the postseason. Stay tuned to what happens.

Week Eight Results: Danny O’Rourke shot even par, 35. He had a net score of 30 with his 7 pars and birdie. Howie Akin had the low net, again. Howie had a net score of 28. He had 2 pars and his handicap should be coming down. Dean Becker (2 pars) and Dave Vogt (gross 39, 4 pars) each had net scores of 32. Dave also bagged his first birdie of the year on hole #5. Ed Powers (gross score of 38 with his season-high 6 pars), Jeff Stevens (gross 37, 3 pars, 2 birdies) and Dave Putnam (season-high 4 pars) each had net scores of 33. Peter Martin III had 6 pars on the night and shot a gross score of 38. Joe Gerwin had 4 par and a birdie. Chris Harrington had 3 pars and a birdie.

Week Nine Results: Jeff Stevens had a spectacular night. Jeff had 6 pars and a birdie and picked up his first EAGLE of the season on the par 5 hole #2. His partner, Keith Shannon, had a season-high 5 pars, shooting a net score of 33. Their team net score of 63 was 4 better than any other team. Tom Vogt Sr. had a net score of 30. He had a season-best 3 pars. Once again, Howie Akin was under his handicap. He shot a net score of 31. Howie’s handicap was a 16 in week 7 and has dropped to a 13 in week 9. Great shooting Howie. Marsh Ogert (3 pars) and Henry Rose (first birdie of the year) had net scores of 32. Eric Speanburg, Kyle Gardner, Kyle Woodard (season-high 4 pars) and Jeff Hull (3 pars) had net scores of 33. Kevin Weeden had 6 pars. Garth Duclos and Jack Daigneault had a season-best 4 pars. Gerry Taber had a season-best 5 pars. Collin Delameter picked up his first birdie with a chip-in on the tough holke #9 par three. Skip Russell had a season-best 5 pars and also had a birdie. Ron Caron bagged his season best in pars too with 2.

Closest to the Pin Winners (week 9): week 8 -> no signs were brought out!! Hole 1 -> Howie Akin 14ft 10in, Hole 3 -> Billy Potter 4ft 1in, Hole 9 -> Joe Gerwin 40ft plus

Skins Update (Week 8/9): No one won week 8. Hole 4 was rolled. Skins possibilities this week in Group A for week 8 were: Jeff Stevens – hole 2 Skins possibilities this week in Group B were: Gerry Harrington – hole 3, Henry Rose – hole 8 The dice was rolled with both Group B players present. Hole #8 was rolled. Henry cashed in on the $192 pot. No one has hit group B all year. Congratulations to Henry.