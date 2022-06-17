Grafton Town Council Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

Grafton is looking for someone who can maintain its cemeteries and keep them in presentable condition. The matter will be discussed further at the upcoming workshop meeting, as there are many details that still need to be worked out.

Highway Garage Overhead Doors

The $26,000 bid by Diamond Overhead Doors to replace the highway garage overhead doors was approved. The current doors are roughly 50 years old and don’t close properly, which makes heating the garage difficult and costly. It will take roughly three months to get the materials, and the funds for the project will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).