Demo Day at HVCC

On Tuesday, June 14, Hudson Valley Community College’s (HVCC) Gene F. Haas Center for Advanced Manufacturing Skills (CAMS) hosted a Haas Demo Day event to educate incoming high school students and members of the community about the future of American manufacturing. The event included remarks from industry and local leaders, tours of the center led by nationally-recognized technical instructors and machine demonstrations. Prospective students can learn about the college’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AOS) program and facilities, connect with local manufacturing employers and meet with faculty, advisors and admissions counselors.

Several local school districts and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) were the recipients of Gene Haas Foundation scholarship funding, which provides financial assistance for students interested in manufacturing-based careers.