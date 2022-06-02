Brunswick Revisions to Town Codes Ready for Review

by Doug La Rocque

In March of last year, the Brunswick Town Council issued a moratorium on all two-family and multi-family construction in the Town, the result of several complaints from residents that these structures were creating a density problem, a sentiment echoed by the Town’s Planning Board. The conundrum lay in the fact these proposed developments were in areas allowed by Town code, but perhaps in practicality not the best locations.

That moratorium has been twice extended while a committee worked on reviewing these housing guidelines. That work is now complete and a new local law that would repeal the 2017 codes and replace them with the newest version was introduced. A public hearing on the new codes was scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 6:30 pm at the Town Hall. A copy of these codes is available for review on the Town’s website.

The changes to the codes