Berlin 4th of July Parade and Grand Marshal

On Monday, July 4, the Town of Berlin will have its annual 4th of July parade, and this year’s theme is iconic American brands. From Amazon to Zippo, American brands, slogans and mascots have created both our and the world’s image of us. We certainly are looking forward to see how America will be celebrated. Volunteers and donations are always needed and appreciated for both advance responsibilities and on parade day. If you’d like to be part or need additional information, please contact the Town of Berlin office at janfirszt11@gmail.com.

Grand Marshal

The Grand Marshal for the 2022 July 4th parade is Anne Maxon.

Since 1982 Anne has been Berlin Town Clerk and six years prior, she was Deputy Clerk. She is lifelong resident of Berlin, with the exception of one long year in Oklahoma.

After graduating, she asked Stanton Goodermote for a job at the Taconic Bank, where she worked for over 3 decades, serving as manager for years.

Anne is much more interested in talking about others than herself. She beams when talking about her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Ryan, Jacob, Colin and Ben.

The other time she shines is talking about the people of Berlin: “I love helping everyone as much as I can” and she does make Berlin a better place. Thank you, Anne Maxon, and congratulations.

The parade has an 11 am step off time at Berlin Elementary School.