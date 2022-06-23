ARPA Survey Concludes

New Lebanon Town Council Meeting

by Chris Tergliafera

After compiling the 208 responses to the recent community survey about how the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds should be used, the top five areas of interest are: local businesses, monitoring Town water, health and wellness, the community center and the Rail Trail. There will be a special meeting on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 pm to not only discuss the results of the survey in a more in-depth manner, but also to discuss how to use the unallocated fund balance and excess sales tax revenue.

Cool Ravines CEA

The resolution to adopt a negative resolution declaring and designating the Cool Ravines Critical Environmental Area (CEA) was approved.

Main Street Revitalization

The Council is looking to apply for a two phase grant that will help with business revitalization, however they will