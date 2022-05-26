Snowman’s Murphy Named to County Economic Post

Submitted by the Office of the County E xecutive

The Snowman’s John Murphy to Serve as Deputy Director of Economic Development and Planning for Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County will be welcoming one of the best known businessmen in the region to support and guide efforts to attract new investment and job creation to the county, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced today.

John Murphy, the former owner of The Snowman in Lansingburgh, will be joining the county to serve as Deputy Director of Economic Development, McLaughlin announced today.

“John Murphy grew The Snowman into a business that attracted attention and support from throughout the region and beyond. The Snowman is now an iconic place for ice cream and other treats, and that is thanks to John’s hard work, persistence and vision as a small business owner,” said McLaughlin.

“We look forward to continuing our success in growing businesses big and small in Rensselaer County, and we expect John will be an important part in those efforts,” added McLaughlin.

The county has seen success with major projects including the development of an Amazon center in Schodack and continued expansion at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in East Greenbush, along with major retail development in North Greenbush and Brunswick.

The county led the state in sales tax growth in 2019 and is continuing to see strong sales tax numbers. Under McLaughlin’s leadership, the county has reduced county property taxes by nearly 20 percent over the past four years and expanded important services, including the paving of 170 miles of county roads.

Murphy operated The Snowman starting in 1999. He decided to sell the successful business on Fifth Avenue in February to Old Daley Custom Catering, a local investor group.

“There were many opportunities that were presented to me when the sale of The Snowman was completed, and I appreciate all the interest. This position with Rensselaer County is an opportunity to give back to a community that means a great deal to my community, and use my experience to help business owners in the county grow and prosper,” said Murphy.

“I particularly look forward to working with new business owners and those looking to take their business to the new level. My experience and insight will help other businesses navigate the challenges they face,” added Murphy.

Murphy and his family reside in Brunswick and he is a lifelong resident of the Capital Region.